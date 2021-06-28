Thomas Clinton Owen Released A New Book POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts
A Fictional Work About Universal Human Quest For Freedom Inside The American Politics
“The stunt had been his insistence on bringing some Hollywood, actually Valley types he thought
would extend the idea that he was president of all the people to a presidential dinner.” —
Excerpts from POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts.
Author Thomas Clinton Owen’s U.S. Review of Books has been released for his published book titled POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts. It is a story about a brave
person who wants to protect the United States and the world, as well as the universe at large. The improbability of his election to the presidency is offset by the prodigious efforts he makes to accomplish a simple goal: the restoration of Freedom for the people of the United States and the world-at-large, as well as establishing it for sentients in the cosmos. His growth throughout the novel allows him to at last believe that the impossible is attainable, yet sometimes at high costs.
“Fantasy and magical realism are often noted as the literature of dissent. In this case, the protagonist is not so much bucking the system as perpetuating the narcissistic American legend of superiority, self-sufficiency, and manifest destiny. The dissent amounts to bolstering the idea of defeating a perpetual, exoteric enemy versus the gentler esoteric ideal of the American dream.” — Kate Robinson, U.S. Review of Books.
T.C. Owen is a former community college English professor. He taught composition and literature for twenty years. Because of his background, he used public affairs and politics as examples of what to do and say in teaching students how they are manipulated and how to answer those manipulations. In the process, Owen found that the public school systems had become more indoctrination centers than educational schools.
Read the full U.S. Review of Books content through this LINK.
POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts
Written by: Thomas Clinton Owen
Kindle | $8.99
Paperback | $37.95
Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book retailers.
