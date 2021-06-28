Thomas Clinton Owen Released A New Book POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts

Excerpts from POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fictional Work About Universal Human Quest For Freedom Inside The American Politics

Author Thomas Clinton Owen’s U.S. Review of Books has been released for his published book titled POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts. It is a story about a brave

person who wants to protect the United States and the world, as well as the universe at large. The improbability of his election to the presidency is offset by the prodigious efforts he makes to accomplish a simple goal: the restoration of Freedom for the people of the United States and the world-at-large, as well as establishing it for sentients in the cosmos. His growth throughout the novel allows him to at last believe that the impossible is attainable, yet sometimes at high costs.

“Fantasy and magical realism are often noted as the literature of dissent. In this case, the protagonist is not so much bucking the system as perpetuating the narcissistic American legend of superiority, self-sufficiency, and manifest destiny. The dissent amounts to bolstering the idea of defeating a perpetual, exoteric enemy versus the gentler esoteric ideal of the American dream.” — Kate Robinson, U.S. Review of Books.

T.C. Owen is a former community college English professor. He taught composition and literature for twenty years. Because of his background, he used public affairs and politics as examples of what to do and say in teaching students how they are manipulated and how to answer those manipulations. In the process, Owen found that the public school systems had become more indoctrination centers than educational schools.

POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts

Written by: Thomas Clinton Owen

