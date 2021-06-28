Asim Ali and his team (DLC Royalty Financial) reached top 10 on “CMP Top 75 Mortgage Brokers in Canada”

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The real estate market is constantly changing and it is hard for a lot of brokers to keep up with it. Every year, the CMP gives an award to the top 75 mortgage brokers in Canada. Asim Ali and his team of mortgage brokers are proud to announce that they are, once again, part of the “CMP Top 75 Mortgage Brokers in Canada”. Those top 75 brokers have all surpassed the 59 million mark in volume. They have found a way to work efficiently with the rising interest rates and the stress tests. These top 75 mortgage brokers in Canada are seeing a bright road ahead and they are working hard to provide high quality services to future homeowners.



Mortgage Across Canada

Those top 75 mortgage brokers are represented all across Canada. Those award winners can be found in the following provinces:

43 Brokers in Ontario

23 Brokers in British Columbia

4 Broker in Quebec

2 Brokers in Nova Scotia

1 Broker in Alberta

1 Broker in Manitoba

1 Broker in Saskatchewan



They have an average of 15 years of experience in the Canadian real estate market and they each have an average of 257 deals done in 2018. Having the experience to navigate through these hard times is what makes the difference between a good mortgage broker and an amazing one.

Passion & Hard Work

One of the main things that unites those top 75 mortgage brokers is the passion and the hard work that they put into their business. Asim Ali and his team are part of the CMP top 75 and have talked about the Canadian real estate industry saying : “The market is changing and we have to adapt to those constant changes if we want to thrive. It is important to keep our clients informed and up-to-date. We are always working with our clients to find the best financing for their needs and budget.” It is essential to adapt to change as a buyer or a broker.

Asim Ali And His Team of Mortgage Brokers

When looking to buy a house, hiring one of the Top 75 Mortgage Brokers in Canada is the right thing to do. In this market, it is even more important to trust who will be working on the financing of a house. They are also incredibly proud to be part of the Top 10 of those 75 mortgage brokers.

Working with a professional mortgage broker in Vancouver is a great way to get peace of mind. Asim Ali and his team have been awarded “Top 75 Best Mortgage Brokers” every year since 2019. When looking for a mortgage broker in Vancouver, Asim Ali and his team of mortgage brokers are definitely one of the best choices.

