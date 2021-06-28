Sherry Walraven New Book Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch

Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch

Once In a Year Vacation Turned Out to be a Nightmare

“I overheard a conversation during breakfast between two of the other guests. They were talking about a rumor of a girl going missing last year at the ranch”” — excerpt from Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch, Sherry Walraven

GEORGIA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once In a Year Vacation Turned Out to be a Nightmare...

“I overheard a conversation during breakfast between two of the other guests. They were talking about a rumor of a girl going missing last year at the ranch...” — excerpt from Wild Ride at the

Dude Ranch, Sherry Walraven.

Group of cousins going on a trip once a year, and for this trip, they go to Texas. What did happen on their Texas trip? Sherry Walraven has published her book titled Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch. They went to Dude Ranch in Texas for a week of trail rides, BBQs, barn dances, roping, and other fun activities. They enjoyed meeting new people, and they were not disappointed at the colorful characters they met while on this vacation. They became friends with the Dude brothers, a pregnant lady, and other people on the ranch.

This year they were looking forward to fun and relaxation without problems, but when a guest of the ranch was found murdered on the property, things began to get tense as strange events began to happen that made the cousins nervous and baffled. The cousins and their new friends they had made at the ranch stayed sane and alert on the happenings. They were determined not to get involved with the murder until one of the cousins turned up missing. Sherry Walraven served as a middle school language arts teacher and an elementary school principal. She is an avid reader who honed her storytelling skills on her children and her grandchildren. Now retired, she lives in Calhoun, Georgia, and has a love for God, family, friends, traveling, and lots of fun.

Read the full review through this LINK.

.

Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch

Written by: Sherry Walraven

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback| $14.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.