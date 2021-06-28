I-76 West to Close Wednesday, Thursday Nights at 30th Street for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 at 30th Street or the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street will be closed alternately on Wednesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The overnight closure planned on westbound I-76 for Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29, has been cancelled.

When westbound I-76 is closed, traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

When the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street is closed, westbound I-76 also will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676. Off-ramp traffic will be detoured east on I-676, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street to the ramp to I-676 west, then take the ramp to I-76 east and the exit at 30th Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling near the work area as backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The lane and ramp closures will allow crews to install overhead electrical conduit and repair the retaining wall between the expressway and the Schuylkill River.

In addition, Chestnut Street will be restored to three lanes between 33rd Street and Schuylkill Avenue, and two-way traffic will be restored on Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and Walnut Street in the vicinity of 30th Street Station by Thursday morning, July 1. Lane restrictions have been in place on both roadways since the start of construction in fall 2017.

The section of the Schuylkill River Trail under the Chestnut Street Bridge is expected to reopen by Friday, July 2, following the completion of work that closed the trail in mid-February for repairs to the retaining wall that supports the trail along the east bank of the river.

PennDOT is completing the repairs in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department — which owns the Trail and it’s non-profit partner the Schuylkill River Development Corporation — as part of its project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge and eight other nearby structures.

PennDOT’s contractor removed sub-surface obstructions that were discovered at the start of the operation, repaired the section of the wall that passes beneath the bridge, and will repave the section of the wall under the bridge and regrade the landscaping at the repair location prior to re-opening the closed section by the end of next week.

