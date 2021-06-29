Veganic Nail Spa Hosts Grand Opening Event in Costa Mesa on June 29

https://www.veganicnailspa.com/ Invitation for Veganic Nail Spa GRAND OPENING Event on Tuesday, June 29 Veganic Nail Spa - Layout Veganic Nail Spa - Herbal Bar Veganic Nail Spa - The inside scoop: soaks, scrubs, masks, organic oils, and lotions are curated for each service.

Veganic Nail Spa is the first of its kind to combine modern technology and vegan, organic products from mother nature.

COSTA MESA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veganic Nail Spa in Costa Mesa will host its grand opening on Tuesday, June 29. Veganic Nail Spa is the first of its kind, combining modern technology and mother nature’s gifts for fully adaptive vegan, organic nail and spa services.

Veganic Nail Spa believes in creating a comfortable, safe environment that uses the resources the earth provides. This applies to both the materials it uses and the secret recipes it develops. All treatments use herbal blends made from organic ingredients and essential oils, such as green tea, peppermint, lemongrass, orange peel, ginger root, and spearmint.

With its bespoke treatments and wide range of nail services, Veganic Nail Spa is also perfect for bridal, bachelorette, and birthday parties, or other special occasions. It can accommodate 16-26 guests, ensuring that everyone feels included and extra pampered.

Dr. Sam Nguyen, the founder of Veganic Nail Spa, created the space to help others relax, rejuvenate, and escape from their busy and stressful lives.

“I wanted to be the first to create a type of nail salon that swaps harmful chemicals for organic herbal treatments derived from nature,” she said. “We provide a holistic experience that benefits both the mind and body, something that’s especially needed now, considering the pandemic we’ve been faced with over the last year and a half. We hope that our efforts and our dedication to a cleaner, healthier nail and spa experience lead to bigger and better decisions.”

Veganic’s services include manicures and pedicures (including gel, dipping powder, and acrylic fills) and waxing. Basic manicures and pedicures include an herbal extract soak in lavender, lemongrass, or peppermint to rejuvenate the body and engulf the senses, and a 5-minute massage for continued relaxation.

VIP Herbal Treatments allow guests to choose from one of nine formulated herbal soaks, such as Total Detox (Release Toxic Energies), Night Out (Anxiety & Stress Relief), True Relaxation (Achieve Zen), Clarity (Mind Relaxation), Sleepy Time (Insomnia Relief), Energy Boost (Awaken Your Senses), CHI (Blood Circulation), Fountain of Youth (Longevity), The PMS (for That Time of Month).

The soak is followed by a mask; foot and leg scrub; paraffin wax treatment; a 15-minute foot, leg, and shoulder massage with hot stones and organic oil; a warm towel, and polish. Each guest may also enjoy two complimentary drinks including hot herbal teas, wine, or champagne.

All equipment is sanitized after each use, while disposable tools may be taken home. Veganic Nail Spa does not reuse paraffin wax.

Allergy warning: products contain soy & tree nuts.

Veganic Nail Salon is located at 1460 Baker St. in Costa Mesa, CA. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are accepted online, by phone (714) 429-9622, or walk-in. For convenience, guests may choose no preference for any tech, while those with favorite technicians can book under their schedule.

About Veganic Nail Spa

Conscious, Healthy, and Rejuvenating. At Veganic Nail Spa, customers are the number one priority. Veganic Nail Spa combines modern technology and vegan, organic ingredients from mother nature for the best nail and spa experience suited to anyone's personal needs. Their special herbal spa treatments leave customers feeling refreshed and relaxed both physically and mentally, offering the most comfortable and cleanest spa experience with no harmful chemicals.

For media inquiries please contact Yvette Morales at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com

Veganic Nail Spa 1460 Baker St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626