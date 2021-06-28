New Book Release A New Book Fun and Fantasy on the Beach

Fun and Fantasy on the Beach

"She loves walking on the beach splashing in the water, feeling the sand weave through her toes, and making sandcastles while the sun kisses her skin.”” — Huguette Castaneda

“Mariella visits Grandma at her house on the Gulf. She loves walking on the beach, splashing in the water, feeling the sand weave through her toes, and making sandcastles while the sun kisses her skin.” — Excerpts from Fun and Fantasy on the Beach.

Huguette Castaneda has published her book titled Fun and Fantasy on the Beach. The book narrates an enthusiastic young Mariella who visits her grandmother’s beach house and is fascinated by the sand and the surf. For Mariella's part, Grandma shares her reverence for the ocean and the beach and teaches her how to search for treasures like shells and seaweed early in the morning. Though Mariella is initially skeptical of waking up so early to go looking for gifts, she quickly learns from her grandma the same habits and gratitude as the pair discover all kinds of fantastic items as they enjoy the early morning together.

“Illustrated with warm, summer vibe pastels and written with a lot of imagination and respect, this book brings to mind the warm breeze of summertime and the soft lapping of waves. The amount of love shared between grandmother and grandchild and the values and respect passed down throughout their time together is wholesome and valuable teaching that should hold meaning to all parents and children. The morals and message in this story are more shown than spelled out but not in a way that cheapens them. Rather, it allows them to be absorbed more naturally, as readers internalize the good feelings and understand where they are coming from.”

— Michael Radon, U.S. Review of Books.

Huguette Castaneda is a graduate of Delphi University in Metaphysical Healing and Transpersonal Spiritual arts, and Thomas Edison University in Liberal Arts. She has published several books under her name. She lives in Naples, Florida enjoying nature, the sea, music, and creative expression.

