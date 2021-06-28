/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud, as a Leader in Metaverse and VR/AR, Is Committed to Leading the Internet's Next Stop." Since March 2021, a new concept is increasingly popular in the game market, called Metaverse. Verse is shorthand for universe, so Metaverse means meta-universe. Metaverse, a huge new world composed of virtual space, seems to be rising. Movies such as "Ready Player One" and "The Matrix" have described such science fiction scenarios from different perspectives. Now, with the development of virtual engines, artificial intelligence and other technologies, Metaverse is hotly debated once again.



In general, Metaverse is not a particularly new concept, and it used to have another name in China, called the Complete Reality of Internet, the core of which lies in the complete and reality. "Complete," is comprehensive and diversified from the Interconnection of All Things to the unification of the text and audio and video.

"Reality," is real and intuitive. It means product which is no longer visible and untouchable, but which characteristics can intuitively be seen to judge whether it is suitable for you.

Pony Ma wrote in the foreword of World Values Life, the Tencent internal publication, "From real-time communication to audio and video and a series of basic technologies have been ready, the rapid increase in computing power promotes the richer changes in the mode of information contact and human-computer interaction." In other words, a series of basic technologies of the Internet has matured. Next, the Internet will be more deeply combined with reality, meaning the virtual Internet will become more and more real. "The door between the virtual world and the real world has opened," Pony Ma asserted.

Metaverse started in 1992 and was inspired by the hypothesis of Snow Crash, written by American writer Neal Stephenson. The hypothesis is that through devices and terminals in the future, humans could connect to a computer-simulated two-dimensional "reality," where everything in the real world was digitally replicated and people could do anything in the virtual world by their digital doppelgangers. What's more important, the actions in the virtual world would also affect the real world. From a realistic point of view, the space constructed by the game may be the fastest entrance to Metaverse, namely for the time being, game is the only way to connect the virtual world with the real world.

Therefore, when the concept of Metaverse continues to be discussed, the capital market immediately gets excited and recognizes 2021 as the first year of the Metaverse. They believe that Metaverse may be the direction of the next decade of the Internet.

Among the companies in the metaverse industry, Roblox is the king of recent buzz.

Roblox is the first company to include Metaverse in its prospectus. As a game development platform, over 7 million freelance game developers have developed more than 18 million games on it. The participation rate of content creators have reached 8%.

Other similar game content platforms such as XD, NetEase and Tencent are also at the forefront. With ARK leading the way and Tencent, Facebook and other giants in the gaming world laying out, Metaverse will become the next stop of the Internet.

According to the concept of Metaverse, companies in display technology such as Facebook plan to invest in VR for the long term. Zuckerberg believes that the VR ecosystem will only gain enough revenue when the active users of VR reach 10 million. With the launch of various new VR hardware, the market opportunity for VR is quietly emerging.

Brain-computer interface is also the ultimate version of virtual reality technology. According to various media reports, it has made much progress.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, the leading stock in Metaverse VR/AR, has once again brought WIMI to the attention of the public since its IPO in April 2020. WIMI Hologram Cloud is able to provide first-class products and services with its powerful technical capabilities and infrastructure. After winning the bid of China Mobile and Media Cloud Platform Phase II Holographic Remote Interaction, WIMI Hologram Cloud is redefining the communication mode of China Mobile through "5G+ Holographic Remoting." Recently, with the rapid development of the electronic car industry, WIMI Hologram Cloud has also entered into a partnership with Toyota's electronics company on its onboard solutions to meet the demands for holographic applications on vehicles. The core business of WIMI Hologram Cloud is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services and cloud and big data.

According to public records, WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on holographic cloud services, which are mainly in the professional fields, such as, onboard AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic device, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software and holographic car navigation. In conclusion, WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider, covering multiple links of holographic AR technology, and it includes holographic onboard AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, etc.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will explode. Correspondingly, high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, and holographic press conference will gradually spread to holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic home applications, etc. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple technological innovation systems based on core technologies such as holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face replacement technology.

At present, from the consumer-oriented Internet to the industrial Internet, various application scenarios are emerging, such as video communication, video social, video conferencing and live steaming, and even cloud game is also on the rise.

This change goes along the direction of "Complete Reality," but also leads to the rise of other industries, for instance, VR and other wearable devices will become the new trend.

In fact, Tencent has invested in many companies of the AR/VR sector now, such as virtual concert operator Wave, AR glasses maker Innovega, AR head-mounted display developer Meta, VR social platform AltspaceVR and so on.

The development of connected cars and intelligent driving will also be flourished. In the future, car will no longer be a simple transportation, but a comprehensive place of entertainment and work.

