North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 16

The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear a request for the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point to join the Eastern North Carolina Sentinel Landscape program. The committee will also discuss lagoon encroachment on Seymour Johnson Air Force base, as well as other Sentinel Landscape business items. 

 

Wednesday, June 16, 2021  2 p.m.   

The meeting will be conducted via conference call. The public may access the call at conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 490-069-490, followed by the # key. 

The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee supports the agricultural and military industries by coordinating overlapping priority areas near major military installations and training areas. The committee assists landowners in improving their land to benefit their operations and enhance wildlife habitats while furthering the State's vested economic interest in preserving, maintaining, and sustaining land uses that are compatible with military activities at major installations and National Guard facilities. 

North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 16

