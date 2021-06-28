Avanti Frozen Foods Recalling Certain Shrimp Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling certain shrimp products because they could have been contaminated with Salmonella. These shrimp products were sold under the brand names Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, Chicken of the Sea, 365, and Meijer.

The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from December 2020 to February 2021. These products were sold in various unit sizes and some were packaged with cocktail sauce. Additional information about the specific products being recalled, including container descriptions and expiration dates, is available online (see link below).

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Consumers who have purchased the products being recalled should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.