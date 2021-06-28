Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Releases July Classes
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (June 28, 2021) - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, has posted the July class schedule. The workshops will be led by Wildlife Commission staff.
July:
- July 2 & 3: Fly Fishing School, Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older.
- July 6: On the Water: Davidson River, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- July 9: Nature Nuts: Stream Investigation, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ages 5 – 11.
- July 10: Raising Hatchery Trout, 2 – 3 p.m. All ages.
- July 15: On the Water: West Fork of Pigeon River, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- July 16: Kid’s Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages 8 – 15.
- July 21: Fly Fishing Expo, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All ages.
- July 23 & 24: Women’s Fly Fishing School, Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older.
- July 27: Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- July 28: Kid’s Snorkeling in the Stream, 9:30 a.m. – noon. Ages 8 – 16.
- July 29: Adult Snorkeling in the Stream, 9:30 a.m. – noon. Ages 16 and older.
- July 30: Nature Nuts: Bears, 1 – 3 p.m. Ages 5 – 11.
All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class are online on the Center’s program calendar and on their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for most classes and is available on the Center’s webpage or by calling 828-877-4423.
In addition to public classes, the Center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing and Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.