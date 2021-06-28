Pop Singer-Songwriter Brooke Josephson Releases “Rainbow” Music Video

“Rainbow” is the first single from Josephson’s self-produced EP, Showin’ Up, which is planned for a Fall 2021 release

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Brooke Josephson is providing inspiration for many with her uplifting lyrics after a year most of us will never forget. Josephson has released the official music video for her forthcoming single, “Rainbow”, June 25, 2021 on YouTube and her social media platforms.

“Rainbow” is the first single from Josephson’s self-produced EP, Showin’ Up, which is planned for a Fall 2021 release. Inspiration for the song came from Josephson’s daughter coming home from a bad day at school after her best friend, at the time, told her to “find new friends”. That night, Josephson found inspiration from a lyric in an old Harry Chapin song, “There’s so many colors in the rainbow, so many colors in the morning sun, so many colors in the flowers, and I see everyone.” From the imagery and lyrics of, she wrote a song to remind people that “there’s no shame in shining when they rain on your parade”.

Josephson explains, “My hope is that this song is healing and empowering to all, to take pride in who you are, especially after the past year. The world is beyond beautiful when we embrace our rainbow of differences.“

Josephson recorded the song at Southern Ground, Sony Tree, and Blackbird Studios in Nashville and East-West Studios in Los Angeles. The single features Josephson’s eloquent vocals and background vocals from her daughter, Shira Josephson. The song was mixed by Grammy and Oscar-winning engineer, Brendan Dekora. Josephson produced the single’s music video with Michelle Bossy as director and Ioana Vasile as director of photography. The video features Josephson’s children and MUSYCA Children’s Choir, who provide additional vocals on the single.

About Brooke Josephson:

From her expressive to her captivating videos, Brooke proves she is a force to be reckoned with. Born and raised in small-town Warsaw, Indiana, Brooke is a pop singer-songwriter currently based in Los Angeles, CA. She chased her dream of becoming a singer and actress to New York where she started in theater and later worked on All My Children (ABC), Bones (FOX), Disney’s Enchanted, GOOD GIRLS, (NBC) and many more. After settling down with her husband, TV/Film Producer, Barry Josephson and earning her Masters in Songwriting from Berklee College of Music, Brooke self-released her debut EP Live and Let Live in 2013. She then spent two years holding down the fort as a full-time mom while writing and producing tracks for her sophomore EP, Sexy N' Domesticated.