New book released titled Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn

Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn

A Memoir That Will Inspire and Lead Yourself To Being A Respectable and Intelligent Person You Will Become

“As a teenager, I combined my dreams into one of becoming an actress. I studied at the Bank Street Theatre and entered beauty pageants...”” — Excerpts from Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn.

NY, USA, June 28, 2021

Author Helene Oelerich has published her book Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn. In her memoir, Oelerich was born to a Jewish immigrant family. Her Russian

grandfather arrived as a blacksmith. They fled to America to escape from the Czar’s anti-Jewish pogroms. These were violent massacres that targeted religious groups, especially Jews. Working as a blacksmith, her grandfather does tasks for the New York City police department. All these educational experiences left me with a strong feeling for teaching, acting, dancing, music, and enjoying life!

“The author presents her credentials for writing this memoir in the introduction: ‘I was born, lived, and taught in Brooklyn. New York City is my playground. I am intimately involved in restaurant dining. I live and teach in Whitestone today. Three Throgs Neck Bridge is my backyard.’ This bridge connects the boroughs of Queens to the south with the Bronx to the north. Five boroughs make up New York City. To a reader who is not native to New York York, the stories in this memoir demonstrate the humanity and welcoming character of neighborhoods within what may seem to some to be a very impersonal city.” — Donna Ford, U.S. Review of Books.

Helene Oelerich was an acclaimed educator. She was awarded as a teacher of the year for her teachings on the negative effects and repercussions of prejudices. She always reminds her students of the saying, which later became her principle. “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Helene wants to impart to her readers is to teach students to love and care for people without any conditions or prejudices.

Written by: Helene Oelerich

Kindle | $4.99

Hardcover | $16.99

Paperback | $6.00

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book retailers.

