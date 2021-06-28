“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of June 28: Celebrating Our Independence

On July 4, citizens throughout our great nation will join together in celebration of the United States of America’s 245th birthday. As we stand on the brink of another year in the life of our comparatively young nation, I ask everyone to join me in reflecting on how far we have come as an American people and what work remains to be done to ensure our precious freedoms are safeguarded for future generations.

Nearly two and a half centuries ago, 56 bold revolutionaries signed their names to the Declaration of Independence, knowingly risking their lives in order to throw off the bonds of tyranny and oppression to assert their freedom. Today, nearly 250 years after that tumultuous summer, the bravery our Founders demonstrated — their willingness to pay the ultimate sacrifice in order to live in a free nation — has continued on through the years in all those who have answered the call to protect and defend our great land.

Although the America of today might look different than it did back in 1776, the celebration of our independence is still marked in much the same way as it has always been, with concerts, parades and grand fireworks. Perhaps most importantly, Independence Day continues to be a day where we, as a united people, come together to reflect on how blessed we are to call “the land of the free” home.

As we once again celebrate our independence, surrounded by family and friends, let us take special care to remember the sacrifices and bravery of the individuals who have defended our nation throughout history and who continue to fight for our freedom at home and abroad.

I hope you and your loved ones have a very safe, enjoyable and patriotic Independence Day. If you know or see a veteran or a member of our Armed Forces, please thank them for their service. God bless your family, and God bless the United States of America.

