Protective Clothing Market Size Worth USD 11.8 Billion by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Protective Clothing Market Information by Material, Application, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027,” the market is projected to reach a promising revenue of USD 11.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Market Scope:

Protective clothing is essential in many sectors with clothing specifically designed, treated or fabricated to shield personnel from risks triggered by dangerous environmental circumstances or an unsafe work setting. The use of protective clothing is often referred to as PPEs. Establishing strict rules relating to working conditions in several industries is estimated to enhance the protective clothing market. Improving the quality of materials being used for making protective clothing items is likely to further strengthen the market’s growth potential in the coming period. The widespread prevalence of practices and safety standards in U.S. and European regional markets is estimated to augment the protective clothing market. The surge in demand from the construction and medial sector has increased considerably, and this is estimated to enhance the opportunities for growth in the protective clothing market through the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The introduction of novel fibers coupled with the amalgamation of appeal and safety aspects in the protective clothing market is a key prospect for protective clothing market growth.

The introduction of innovative products and technological advances is likely to encourage new and more versatile options. The increased emphasis on developing other product options is predicted to create lucrative business growth projections in the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

The elevated charge of raw materials combined with the rising threat of substitution is predicted to be a key downside to evolving the protective clothing market.

Protective Clothing Market Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Key Players in the Global Protective Clothing Market are:

3M Company

Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC

Australian Defense Apparel

Asatex AG

Bennett Safetywear Ltd

DuPont

Bulwark Protective Apparel

Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell Limited

Kimberly Clark Corp.

These companies are engrossed in the development and innovations that can be integrated into production techniques and potentials across the board. The market for protective clothing is estimated to be buoyed by the changes created in the market space by the players investing in the long-term opportunities of the market. Businesses are also likely to engage in strategies such as mergers and collaborative ventures with other players to expand their reach and encourage the creation of an advanced, safe, and effective product range.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID pandemic has created a high demand level for PPEs which have become a key tool for combatting the spread of the disease and at the same time ensuring the safety of the medical professionals at the frontlines. The sudden spread of the pandemic had created a severe shortage of protective clothing items. Still, collaborative efforts between market players have ensured a steady supply of protective clothing products. Protective clothing gained further momentum with individual users also using the products to prevent infection from the disease. The improved production potential is estimated to unlock further opportunities in the protective clothing market in the coming period. The surge in patient levels in the consequent waves of the pandemic is estimated to further bolster the expansion of the protective clothing market. The diversifying demand from other sectors such as armed forces, construction, and even the farming sector is estimated to promote the protective clothing market share.

Protective Clothing Market Segmentation

The global protective clothing market is segmented into the material, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the application is segmented into mechanical, chemical, thermal, visibility and others. The thermal segment is anticipated to be the largest segment due to its use in many industries such as welding, ceramics, and other engineering industries.

On the basis of the material, the market is segmented into polyamide, polyolefin & blends, aramid & blends, PBI, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. The PBI (Polybenzimidazole) material segment is estimated to be the chief segment in the global market and is anticipated to be spurred by the benefits of PBI, such as elevated chemical and thermal stability are the key influences driving the segment growth.

On the basis of the end use industry is segmented into oil & gas, healthcare/medical, mining, military, construction & manufacturing, and others. The building and construction sector is likely to be the leading segment. The healthcare & medical segment is likely to record a fast-paced growth rate in the forecast period.

Protective Clothing Market Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region holds the key share of the market and is projected to be the swiftest developing region with a promising CAGR. Rising development and globalization in the emerging nations are chiefly driving the development of the protective clothing market. Furthermore, the mushrooming growth in the construction and the oil and gas industry in nations, such as India and China, is growing the need for protective clothing. The North American region is another dominant region in the worldwide market; the elevated adoption rate combined with the advanced end-use businesses such as healthcare and firefighting, among others, are anticipated to considerably enhance the development of the protective clothing market. The European regional market is profitable and is principally driven by the advanced healthcare and firefighting sectors.

