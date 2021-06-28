Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Season-Long Duck Blind Application Period Open June 30; Changes to Public Land Duck Hunting

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the 2021-22 season-long (Tier 1) duck blinds opens June 30 and will close July 21 at 11:59 p.m. (CDT) with results announced in early August. All applications must be submitted through www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Significant changes have been made to public land duck hunting this year to increase opportunities for all duck hunters.

For season-long blinds (Tier 1) on public lands, most things will remain like the 2020-21 season. Application and drawings will be computerized and lottery-style with results emailed. Applicants may form parties and each member’s name will be included in the lottery, parties of 8 will have 8 chances, etc.

Blind construction timing and requirements for season-long (Tier 1) blinds have slight modifications, mainly that walls of blinds must now be solid material. For complete details, including WMA maps of locations, please visit  the TWRA website.

This fall there is a completely new quota hunt opportunity for duck hunters to apply for 3, 4, or 7-day hunts. There will 42 Tier 2 locations and 10 Tier 3 locations in addition to the 432 total Tier 1 sites.

Hunters can apply for Tier 2 and 3 permits online in the quota hunt system (like the existing deer/turkey quota system) beginning Oct. 6. To further increase the opportunity for hunters to obtain a permit during duck season, there will be three application periods (early, mid, late) as well as the ability to receive priority points if a hunter is not selected. More details about Tier 2 and 3 locations including WMA area maps are located on the TWRA webpage.

For Tier 1, 2 and 3 sites, applications must be submitted through www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or any TWRA license agent. No mail-in applications are accepted. When applying through the website, it is critical to include an email address for your account. All notifications will arrive only by email. You can log into your account at any time and see hunts you applied for, permits you were awarded, and your priority points balance.

The changes were made following recommendations made by the TWRA to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to increase opportunities for duck hunters on public land. More information on public land duck hunting opportunities and application dates and processes can be found at https://www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/migratory-birds/public-land-duck-hunting.html.

