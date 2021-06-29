American Custom Yachts Facility and Assets Acquired by Willis Custom Yachts of Stuart Fl
Willis Custom Yachts is proud to announce the acquisition of American Custom Yachts Assets in Stuart, FloridaSTUART, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willis Custom Yachts is proud to announce the acquisition of American Custom Yachts Assets in Stuart, Florida. An icon In the Stuart marine market for decades the American property spans nearly 64 acres. Willis has plans to expand and enhance the facilities in the coming months with an additional 90,000 square feet of boat building and manufacturing facility, add additional covered repair and dockage facilities, add a new 150 Ton travel lift plus an enlarged haul out well with future 220 Ton lift. Additionally, a new waterfront facility east of NW Flagler Ave. in Stuart Florida is being developed for new Yacht customer deliveries very near the Stuart inlet.
With the additional 90,000 square feet of modern and highly automated yacht production facilities, construction times will be greatly shortened while extending the construction capacity and availability of the highest quality custom sport fishing vessels for our customers. Expanded haul out and covered repair and dockage facilities will greatly enhance our service and refit capabilities and capacities.
Yachts currently under construction are, ACY (American) hull # 22, a 68-footer and WCY (Willis) hull # 15, a 70-footer) and slotted to start construction this summer is WCY (Willis) hull # 16 another 70-footer, with hull #17 length TBD, scheduled to start spring 2022. Future construction slots are currently available but limited while we expand the facilities.
Included in the acquisition of assets was also Bausch American Towers which now is part of the WCY family. Tim Bausch will continue to lead the rebranded entity Bausch Towers and will benefit from the new additional facilities and technology enhancements.
The Venture center-console brand was also part of the acquisition and plans are on the drawing board to modernize the brand with all new design and tooling for future opportunities as part of the Willis Custom Yachts family.
MarkCam Inc, our in-house design and CNC business will also be relocating to the new facility
with greatly expanded capacity and capabilities for much larger applications.
We are also very proud to announce that Doug West has joined us as President and General Manager of Yacht Services for WCY. Doug previously served as President/CEO of Lauderdale Marine Center and President of Rybovich in West Palm Beach, FL. Doug’s vast experience in two of the largest marine service facilities in the entire country will be a major contributor in shaping the future of the facility and its operations.
In a statement Mark Wills said, “I am very excited to be able to greatly expand our ability to offer the absolute finest quality custom sport fishing vessels to many new owners. Having waterfront access of this magnitude changes the game for us and will vastly enhance our ability to provide the highest quality service and support to all of our customers.”
For additional information contact:
Willis Custom Yachts
Doug West
President
Phone (772) 221-9100
Email: doug.west@williscustomyachts.com
About Willis Custom Yachts
Willis Custom Yachts, LLC was formed earlier this year by Stuart boatbuilder Mark Willis and Fort Lauderdale entrepreneur and investor Brooks Smith. Marks company Willis Marine Inc of Stuart Florida and founded by Mark Willis in 1990 was merged into the new entity becoming Willis Custom Yachts. The company specializes in building the finest customized sport fishing yachts.
Mark started his boating career by getting his captains license at age 19, then he went on to earn his engineering degree from Western Pennsylvania University. After graduating Mark pursued his passion for fishing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he ultimately built his first boat. Mark has a reputation for unsurpassed quality driven by his passion for fishing combined with his expert engineering skills and his vast boatbuilding knowledge.
Brooks Smith the founder and CEO of InComm Payments a global financial technology company is an avid sports fisherman that has a passion for the marine industry and for designing and building sports fishing yachts.
Doug West
Willis Custom Yachts
+1 772-221-9100
email us here