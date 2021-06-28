Injured Hiker Carried Down Liberty Springs Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 June 28, 2021

Lincoln, NH – On Friday, June 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker near the Liberty Springs tent site. Conservation Officers responded with a team of volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team. June Carr, 61, of Gilman VT, was descending the Liberty Spring Trail when she sustained a non-life-threatening lower leg injury. Carr attempted to descend under her own power on her hands and uninjured leg, but when that proved too slow a passing hiker carried her partly down on his back until they decided to wait for rescue personnel. Rescue crews were able to carry Carr approximately 1.6 miles down to the bike path and drove her out to the trailhead.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit www.hikesafe.com.