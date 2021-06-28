Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,856 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Carried Down Liberty Springs Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 June 28, 2021

Lincoln, NH – On Friday, June 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker near the Liberty Springs tent site. Conservation Officers responded with a team of volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team. June Carr, 61, of Gilman VT, was descending the Liberty Spring Trail when she sustained a non-life-threatening lower leg injury. Carr attempted to descend under her own power on her hands and uninjured leg, but when that proved too slow a passing hiker carried her partly down on his back until they decided to wait for rescue personnel. Rescue crews were able to carry Carr approximately 1.6 miles down to the bike path and drove her out to the trailhead.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit www.hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Carried Down Liberty Springs Trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.