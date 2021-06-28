Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,856 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Assisted out of Franconia Falls, Lincoln

CONTACT: Lt. James Kneeland CO Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 28, 2021

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 3:15 p.m., on Sunday June 27, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an emergency beacon activation near Franconia Falls in the Lincoln Woods area. The information collected from the beacon indicated that there was an unresponsive hiker at Franconia Falls with possibly serious injuries from a fall.

Conservation Officers, Lincoln Fire Department, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue, and the US Forest Service responded to the area of the beacon alert. Once on scene, first responders met with Jason Kimmel, 32, of Somersworth, NH. Kimmel and his family had been out for a hike when he fell and suffered a serious injury. A passing hiker activated his Inreach emergency beacon to signal for help, since they were over 3 miles from the trailhead and had no cell phone signal. First responders were able to get Kimmel to the Lincoln Woods Trail where Lincoln Fire Department had staged a UTV. Lincoln Fire Department was then able to transport him the three miles to the trailhead by UTV where they arrived at 5:00 p.m. Kimmel was taken by LinWood ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Assisted out of Franconia Falls, Lincoln

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.