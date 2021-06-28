Virtual Interaction between the Minister of State for External Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Trade of Republic of Zimbabwe

Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs held a virtual meeting with H.E. Dr. Frederick Shava, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe on Monday, 28th June 2021.

Both Ministers discussed a diverse range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of interest to both sides. Matters related to trade & investment and ways to strengthen these were also discussed.

Recalling the historical ties between both the countries, the two Ministers reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.