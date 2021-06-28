Global Femtocell Market is Expected To Reach $15.41 Billion by 2028: Says, AMR

Increase in demand for high-speed wireless networks among businesses and energy-efficient operation and cost-effectiveness of femtocell fuel the global femtocell market. On the basis of region, the market across North America region dominated with largest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the pandemic surged the implementation of industrial automation across several industry verticals, which increased the demand for femtocell for IoT connectivity.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global femtocell market was pegged at $3.82 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $15.41 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, value chain, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for high-speed wireless networks among businesses and energy-efficient operation and cost-effectiveness of femtocell fuel the global femtocell market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes such as portable Wi-Fi device hinders the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for 5G network and low latency high-speed internet and rise in penetration of smartphone and wearable devices are projected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/182

Covid-19 scenario:

The change in working environment and increase in adoption of work from home culture during Covid-19 pandemic led to increased demand for advanced telecommunication infrastructure.

At the same time, the pandemic delayed installation projects of femtocell infrastructure in some parts of the world. Moreover, in some countries, the private LTE femtocell deployment plans were postponed or delayed due to a disrupted supply chain.

The pandemic surged the implementation of industrial automation across several industry verticals, which increased the demand for femtocell for IoT connectivity.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ﻿femtocell Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/182

The femtocell market is segmented on the basis of technology, femtocell type, application, end users, and region. Based on technology, the IU-H technology segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding for nearly three-fifths of the global femtocell market. However, the segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global femtocell market. Conversely, the residential segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the global femtocell market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Major market players profiled in the report include Aricent, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, China Mobile Ltd., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Nokia Solutions, ZTE Corporation, and Vodafone Group Plc.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/182

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Abou Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Femtocell Market



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter