Increased Demand of Advanced Technological Support in Hospitals during the Coronavirus Pandemic Expected to Propel the Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the global augmented reality in healthcare market in a positive way. The main attributor of this growth is the overwhelmingly rising cases of the fatal disease and rising requirement of trained healthcare staff in hospitals. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global augmented reality in healthcare market is forecasted to reach $1,918.6 million by the end of 2026, from $321.1 million in 2018.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the AR in healthcare market has recorded a CAGR of 25.5% during recent months, while it was expected to be only 21.9% in the pre-COVID-19 scenario. The main factor behind this growth is the advanced application of AR-enabled training devices for the healthcare staff.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has been increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations. The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $504.6 million, while it was estimated to be $477.1 million in a pre-Covid analysis. Augmented reality has become an essential component of advanced healthcare. Apart from training medical staff, AR is also being used in developing drugs, surgical procedures during the pandemic. This factor is enhancing the growth of the market during the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Pandemic Insight

The augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to sustain its growth post the pandemic because of its demand and popularity. The market will experience steady growth in upcoming years as the governments are expected to invest more in the industry.

Key Players of the Industry

• Google LLC.

• Mindmaze

• DAQRI

• Magic Leap, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Medical Realities

• Atheer

• CAE Healthcare

• Oculus VR

• Augmedix

• 3D Systems

• Philips Healthcare

• Blippar

• Siemens Healthineers

• VirtaMed

• Wikitude GmbH

• Osterhout Design Group

• Virtually Better

In April 2020, UK-based health tech firm Medical Realities launched a free online resource, Covid med ed, to train healthcare workers and medical staffs about essential and core practices for COVID-19. The resource is an amalgamation of research, training, and guidelines for healthcare professionals, medical students, and the National Health Services.

