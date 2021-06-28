Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Starting July 1, DED to Accept Applications for Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Funding

Starting July 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CST, qualifying Nebraska nonprofits will be able to apply for funding under the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Act grant program, administered on behalf of the State by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED). The application window will close on July 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. CST. The Department will consider qualified applications in the order in which they are received.

Introduced during the 2021 Legislative Session and signed into law by Governor Pete Ricketts on May 25 of this year, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Act (LB566) provides grant funding for eligible nonprofit organizations to assist with capital projects that have been delayed by COVID-19, and which will create a positive economic impact in the state of Nebraska.

DED has created a website containing numerous resources and instructions on how to apply for this grant funding: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/shovel-ready-grants/.

Potential applicants are encouraged to visit the website to determine their eligibility and access an application checklist and step-by-step application guide (to be used in that order). The site also contains a variety of other resources, including frequently asked questions and a sample application. All applications will be submitted through the application portal AmpliFund, and considered in the order in which they are received.

For other questions, contact DED Business Incentives Consultant, Tom Saltzman, at thomas.saltzman@nebraska.gov or 402-471-6336.

 

Starting July 1, DED to Accept Applications for Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery & Investment Funding

