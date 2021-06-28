Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Growth Sturdy at 4.74% CAGR to Outstrip $158.18 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Growth impelled by growing usage of automatic tube cleaning systems in refinery industry and improving operational efficiency of HVAC systems due to automatic tube cleaning system installation.

According to our new research study on “Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Industry,” the global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Size was valued at US$ 110.08 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 158.18 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during 2021–2028. Tube cleaning can be defined as activity of, or device for, the cleaning and maintenance of fouled tubes. Automatic tube cleaning systems work continuously to eliminate the build-up of any deposits, reducing the frequency of costly maintenance shutdowns while optimizing equipment function. The design-related faults/limitations in some automatic tube cleaning systems are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Balltech Energy Ltd, CET Enviro Pvt. Ltd, Conco Services LLC, ECOMAX SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD., HydroBall Technics, Ovivo, TAPROGGE GmbH, Watco Group, WesTech Engineering, Inc., and WSA Engineered Systems are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. The market players have been focusing on product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration strategies, for sustaining the competitive edge.

In 2019, WesTech Engineering, Inc., opened a new business unit in Italy. WesTech has business locations on five continents.

In 2018, Singapore Green Building Council awarded Eqobrush with highest accreditation: 4 tick marks. This qualifies Eqobrush as a leader in the field of energy saving on chillers. Eqobrush is now a Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) and building owners automatically receive 1 point on their BCA (Building and Construction Authority) Green Mark scheme upon installation.

Desalination has developed into a viable alternative water source in response to the rising water scarcity over the last 30 years. It enables us to tap into non-traditional water supplies with significant potential for providing a long-term, drought-resistant water supply. Desalination offers just about 1% of the world's drinking water, but it is increasing year after year. Studies claim that, there are about 16,000 operating desalination plants spread across 177 countries, producing 95 million cubic meters/day of fresh water. Almost every natural gas or fracking facility in the US has a micro desalination plant nearby. Desalination processes cause fouling and scaling of condenser and heat exchanger tubes. In response to these concerns, companies are developing immersive automatic tube cleaning systems for desalination plants. Beaudrey, for example, provides a sponge ball tube cleaning kit for multi-effect distillation and multi-stage flash processes. The machines make it easier to operate evaporator tubes and sprayers safely and efficiently. Taprogge filtration and condenser tube cleaning systems are also custom designed for desalination plant application by HMA Group. The number of desalination plants is increasing, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the automatic tube cleaning system market.

Many processes in oil refineries suffer from heavy fouling, which affects overall plant efficiency and profitability. Increased fuel costs, elevated CO2 emissions from the fired heater, increased pumping strength, and reduced throughput and capability of processed products are all common operating costs associated with fouling in refinery heat exchangers. Fouling of crude and product streams in oil refineries is an unavoidable issue that has serious economic, environmental, and safety consequences.

Fouling has always been a problem in refinery preheat train (PHT) networks, resulting in lower throughput, higher energy usage, and more frequent shutdowns. Crude fouling in PHTs is expected to cost 0.25% of all refined crude or 66 million barrels per year. As a result, ATCS manufacturers are offering refineries with a customizable automatic tube cleaning system to remove fouling from their machinery. For instance, Innovas Technologies, LLC is offering an integrated solution for increasing the efficiency of the refinery's cooling process. Innovas Technologies' Helios Tube Cleaning System technology prevents fouling in process heat exchangers naturally and sustainably, without expensive process shutdowns or chemical treatments. As a result, using an ATCS will help increase power production by 0.5 percent.

Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market: Segmental Overview

The global automatic tube cleaning system market is segmented based on by type and by industry. Based on type the market is segmented as automatic ball tube cleaning system and automatic brush tube cleaning system. Automatic ball tube cleaning system segment led the automatic tube cleaning system market in 2020. Based on industry, the market is segmented as power generation, oil and gas, commercial space, hospitality, and others. Commercial space segment led the automatic tube cleaning system market in 2020.

