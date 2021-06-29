Salsa Kings Offers Flexible Pricing for Private Dance Lessons at its Latin Dance Studio in Miami

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios is now offering flexible pricing for private dance lessons.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now offering flexible pricing for private dance lessons at its Latin Dance Studio in Miami.

Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings, revealed that the flexible pricing for private dance lessons is:

• $300 – 10 Prepaid Hours.

• $200 – Five Prepaid Hours.

• $50 – Pay As You Go.

"Prices are consistent regardless of the amount of people participating," Fernandez said. "Bundle/package holders taking lessons in-studio receive a 'Specialist' instructor on their first lesson to ensure the highest quality experience at no extra charge."

Fernandez went on to point out that rates for a 'Specialist' instructor are double the listed prices. In addition, traveling charges of $2 per mile for in-home lessons are not included.

"In-home lessons require a 'Specialist' instructor, and a choreography fee, for example, quinceaneras or weddings, is not included," Fernandez said.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and http://www.salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

