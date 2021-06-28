Smart Insulin Pens Industry Driven By Products That Allow Accurate Dosing And Easy Delivery

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dose of insulin can be achieved more accurately than vial or a syringe with an insulin pen. For kids who need to take insulin during school time and visually impaired diabetic patients, an accurate dose of insulin can even be pre-set over the dosage dial which helps in accurate delivery of dose at the time of injection. Echo Plus by Novo Nordisk which is a pediatric friendly insulin pen allows even half-unit dosing with a maximum of 30 units. HumaPen Luxura HD from Lilly allows the delivery of insulin in half-unit increments and NovoPen Junior - Insulin Pen by Novo Nordisk can deliver highly accurate doses of insulin and finely adjusts small doses even half-unit increments. The accurate adjustments and delivery of doses of insulin can avoid either over-dosing or low dosing of the drug which is expected to increase the demand of smart insulin pens and drive the market growth.

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens which allows to dial the insulin dose accurately and related products. The companies manufacturing the smart insulin pens are primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of first- and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering accurate insulin dose in Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers and Home care settings.

Read More On The Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-insulin-pens-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global smart insulin pens market is expected grow from $0.082 billion in 2020 to $0.086 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global smart insulin pens market is expected to reach $0.114 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players in the global smart insulin pens market are Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Digital Medics Pvt Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd., and Bigfoot Biomedical.

The smart insulin pens market covered in this report is segmented by type into first generation pens, second generation pens (Bluetooth enabled, USB connected); by end user into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings; by usability into prefilled, reusable; by application into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes.

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart insulin pens market overview, forecast smart insulin pens market size and growth for the whole market, smart insulin pens market segments, and geographies, smart insulin pens market trends, smart insulin pens market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3090&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Insulin Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulin-drugs-global-market-report

Diabetes Care Devices Market - By Type (Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors), By Applications, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-market

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market - By Devices (Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes), By End-User (Homecare, Hospitals And Others), By Expenditure (Private, Public Healthcare), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulin-pens-syringes-pumps-and-injectors-market

Medical Devices Market - By Type Of Product (Cardiovascular Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Surgical Equipment, Wound Care Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ent Devices And Neurology Devices), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/