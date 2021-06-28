Amusements Industry Trends Show Use Of Technologies Like VR And AR For Increasingly Immersive Experiences

Amusements Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Amusements Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. According to amusements market research, parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

Major companies in the market include The Walt Disney Company, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Universal Studios Inc, MGM Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global amusements market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region according to amusement market analysis, accounting for 29% of the global market. The Middle East has the smallest amusement market share.

The global amusements market is expected to grow from $517.44 billion in 2020 to $579.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $763.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The global amusements market report is segmented by type into amusement parks, gambling. Subsegments covered are theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casino, lotteries, sports betting, other gambling.

Amusements Market - By Type (Gambling And Amusement Parks) Market Overview And Market Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amusements market overview, forecast amusements global market size and growth for the whole market, amusements global market segments, and geographies, amusements market trends, amusements market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

