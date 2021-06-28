Libertarian Party of New York Commemorates the 52nd Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots

NYC Pride Parade 2018 - Pride Flag in Front of Stonewall (Wikimedia Commons, Fulbert) Libertarian Party of New York Logo

During Pride Month, the Libertarian Party reminded New Yorkers that they support the LGBTQ+ community and that they stand for the natural rights of all persons.

The Libertarian Party has been the only consistent leader in LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.” — Cody Anderson