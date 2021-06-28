Motiva launches a ‘life changing’ product, the first-ever clinically proven to help improve Alzheimer’s patients

Motiva Neuro Booster offers higher absorption of six key functional foods, New product is clinically proven to improve brain health

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide, approximately 44 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and approximately 2.5 million suffer from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) today. With the former expected to rise to 115 million cases by 2050 as well as being the leading cause of institutionalization among the elderly, it remains the only disease on the top 10 list of killers that has no cure, preventative measure, or medication to delay progression.



Similarly, MS therapies are noncurative, and except for interferon-based disease-modifying therapies, nearly all are associated with a risk of potentially life-threatening complications. Additionally, MS patients experience a multitude of symptoms and frequent treatment side effects causing significant impairment in all phases of life, including cognition and mood.

However, there is hope. The brain, like every other organ in the body, needs essential nutrients to function properly.

Dr. John E. Lewis, from the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, one of the world’s leading experts in nutrition and dietary supplements, has been conducting research on how certain key nutrients can help the brain, with a study on Alzheimer’s patients.

His study was a first great step in demonstrating the power of specific nutrients in the face of a serious brain health challenge.

As part of the study, each subject took an aloe polymannose multinutrient complex (APMC), a unique blend of nutrients, polysaccharides, phytochemicals, molecules, and elements that are typically uncommon or even missing from the modern diet, for 12 months.



The findings at the end of the study were nothing short of remarkable, with the team demonstrating significant and sustained improvements in cognitive function and inflammatory status and a significant increase in the production of stem cells, which may lead to neuro-regeneration, as well as a correlation between cognitive and immune functioning.

Unlike research on Alzheimer’s medications, which demonstrate at best only a slowing of disease progress, this product actually showed IMPROVEMENT of cognitive function of Alzheimer’s patients.

On learning of this research, Fine Hygienic Holding, behind its Motiva brand of science-based supplements, teamed up with Dr. Lewis to develop the MOTIVA Neuro Booster, a new all-natural product based on the formula that has been clinically proven to improve cognitive function in all, including those with Alzheimer’s.

Designed, created, and developed by Dr. Lewis, the MOTIVA Neuro Booster is a powerful combination of six functional foods typically uncommon or even missing from the modern diet, including the very potent acemannan from aloe vera. This unique blend of nutrients, phytochemicals, and polysaccharides, all 100% natural ingredients, gives the product the highest levels of bioavailability and effectiveness.

"In layman’s terms, MOTIVA Neuro Booster means higher absorption, less dosage, and hence better value for money, a far better value than many prescription medications. I firmly believe that this dietary supplement is the real deal for brain health, immune support, and overall wellbeing.

“I am extremely proud to team-up with a world-class wellness company like Fine Hygienic Holding to bring Motiva Neuro Booster to the world. This is a product that enhances life and can change the trajectory of diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and MS.”

The MOTIVA Neuro Booster’s unique blend of ingredients, often lacking in the modern diet, is highly concentrated and comes in an easy-to-digest powder form, enabling it to be easily absorbed by our bodies. The supplement assists focus, maintains memory, and supports overall brain well-being in addition to being clinically proven to support the immune system. MOTIVA is produced in a GMP-CERTIFIED FACILITY in the USA and is the only supplement of its kind to be recommended by the prestigious Medical Wellness Association, based in Houston, Texas, USA.

In clinical testing, users of Neuro Booster have reported improved energy, deeper sleep, a happier mood, sharper focus, heightened awareness, and a better sense of overall well-being. What’s not to like about a product that comes from natural ingredients? The Alzheimer’s study’s first published article is on PubMed at the following link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22976077 .

The product’s ability to provide enhanced absorption largely comes from BiAloe®, the most bioavailable source of aloe vera polysaccharides known as acemannan. Found in the inner leaf gel of the aloe plant, it is responsible for most of the health benefits associated with aloe vera.

Added to that, ingredients such as stabilized rice bran contains more than 200 amino acids, minerals, and vitamins with significant health properties; sunflower lecithin is rich in choline necessary for brain and heart health; and tart cherry, dioscorea, and citric acid offer a host of health benefits for immunity, cholesterol regulation, and enhancement of key cellular processes.

Motiva Neuro Booster is being rolled out globally by Fine Hygienic Holding and can be purchased online for global deliveries via our e-commerce website, TheFineShop.com.

