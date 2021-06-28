Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (27 June 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa on 27th June 2021 is 1 928 897 with 15 036 new cases reported. There are 158 998 active cases in the country.There are 122 reported deaths which brings the total to 59 900. The recovery rate is 88,7%.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

