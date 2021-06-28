“Former Ministers and successful entrepreneurs found the IKAR Global Institute”

Michael Spindelegger Kurt Volker Mario Diel Mehmet Simsek Howard Beasey

Former Ministers Michael Spindelegger, Mehmet Simsek, US Amb Kurt Volker and entrepreneurs Mario Diel and Howard Beasey have found the IKAR Global Institute

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Former Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister of Austria, Mr. Michael Spindelegger; Former Finance Minister of Turkey, Mr. Mehmet Simsek; Former US Ambassador to NATO, Mr Kurt Volker; and global entrepreneurs, Mario Diel and Howard Beasey have come together to found the IKAR Global Institute (the “IKAR Institute) based in Vienna, Austria.

The IKAR Institute is a business think tank that promotes the betterment of the human condition through enterprise and innovation. Its primary objective is to build a vibrant community, provide thought leadership, and promote new opportunities for the thinkers, doers, makers, and innovators building the economies and societies of the future.

At the IKAR Institute, the theory of change differs from most think tanks. The IKAR co-founders believe that peace derives prosperity –– trade relations, open markets, smaller governments, and norm-governed societies reduce the propensity for aggression. Positive change is best achieved by the creation of value through enterprise and innovation. Policy does play a role in this process by enforcing rules, marshaling resources, and removing obstacles, but it is not the primary actor and they do not engage with it as such. They consider the IKAR Institute more of a “Do-Tank” than a “Think-Tank.”

The IKAR Institute focuses on 4 topics: Beyond Earth, Raising Unicorns, Future of Finance, and Smart Society. In addition, the IKAR Institute aims to support and elevate future global young leaders across all parts of society through “IKAR’s Young Global Leaders Initiative.”

The Managing Director of the IKAR Institute is Mr. Matthew Bryza, the Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan. The IKAR Institute has a very distinguished Leadership Counsel and its Founding Board Members include:

• Ms. Phyllis Newhouse, one of the most successful black female entrepreneurs in the US, who serves as the Chairwoman

• Mr. Thomas Waldhauser, a 4-Star USMC General (ret), who serves as Deputy Chairman

• Mr Scott Omelianuk, the Editor in Chief of Inc Magazine, who serves as Deputy Chairman

• Mr. Gary Woolf, the CEO of IKAR Holdings

• Mr. Ulrich Brechbuhl, the Former Undersecretary and Counselor of the US Department of State

• Mr. Tamas Fellegi, the Former National Development Minister of Hungary, Chairman & CEO EuroAtlantic Consulting & Investment

• Mr. Joe DiPasquale, the CEO and Founder of Bitbull Capital

• Mr. Anton Piech, the Chairman of the Board of the Piech Automotive

• Dr. Carole Nahkle, the CEO of Crystal Energy

• Ms. Mariana Silva, Sustainable Infrastructure and Climate Change, Inter-American Development Bank

• Mr. John Mehas, the Former CEO of Victoria’s Secret

• Mr. Sina Afra, one of the most successful tech investors in Europe

• Mr. Greg Williams, the Editor in Chief of Wired Magazine, UK

• Mr. James Owen Roberts, 2-Time Paralympian

“It was always our dream to have our own think tank, where we can do something for the betterment of our global society as well as transfer and share the multitude of combined knowledge, experiences, and opportunities the leadership of IKAR has gained over the past decades! We are extremely proud and honored to have such distinguished and diverse personalities leading the IKAR Institute! Together we will be a game changer,” stated Mario Diel and Howard Beasey, the Co-Founders of the IKAR Global Institute.

The IKAR Institute is headquartered in Vienna and is expanding into Boston, San Francisco's Silicon Valley, and Istanbul.



Press Contact:

Morgan Woolf

Secretary General

IKAR Holdings Limited

morgan.woolf@ikarindustries.com



