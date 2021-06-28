Janice McDermott of Leaping Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every successful person in this world has taken a leap.

Janice McDermott is the founder of Leaping Life Coaching.

“I firmly believe that we have to take a leap, the net will appear,” says Janice. “The universe has your back. The universe is always conspiring for your good.

Too often, says Janice, we get caught up in the stories we believe about ourselves. After all, our story is what gives us our identity and our personality. We want to protect ourselves, but in the process of doing so, we are making choices that take us further away from what we want.

How do we begin to question our story when it's held so dearly?

“You have to have suffered enough,” says Janice. “Most people believe it’s part of life to suffer. I don't believe that's true. We all create stories about our lives. Some of them work well for us and others do not work so well. I see myself as my client's thinking partner. I’m helping them change the story that they've created about their lives.”

Who would you be without your story? Some people are able to have that epiphany and turn their life around. Other people need that help. They need that dialogue.

“I love to ask questions and stay curious,” says Janice. “I believe every single one of my clients knows what they need to do. It's more about uncovering that for them or giving them permission to do what they know they have to do.”

Coaching is all about taking action with every session. Janice encourages her clients to just take that first small step. Once you've committed to taking one step at a time, you can see your vision more clearly and eventually reach our goal.

“The people who came to me were absolutely called to work with me,” says Janice. “I have spent my entire life looking for ways to create my own best life. When I'm taking good care of myself, I can be more loving. I can be more compassionate. I can be kinder. It’s about shifting just a tiny bit to give yourself the space to find joy and happiness by being kinder and more loving to ourselves.”

