Having started on pole position, the 23-year-old Dutch driver finished over 35 seconds ahead of reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

It is the fourth win of the season for Verstappen, extending his lead at the top of the standings to 18 points ahead of Hamilton.

It is also the fourth race in a row without a win for the previously all-conquering Mercedes and could signal a changing of the guard with Austria’s Red Bull Ring hosting next weekend’s race as well.

“You never know how it is going to end up but straight away I felt a good balance in the car,” Verstappen said afterward.

“It was good to manage the tires from the start. They pitted one lap earlier than us, we reacted to that and we just kept on going, trying to hit our lap times — that worked really well today. “That’s really positive but we have to show it again next week. We’ll definitely have a look as to what we can do better. I’m looking forward to next week. It’s looking really good. We just have to keep…

Read Full Story

The post Max Verstappen leads from begin to end at Styrian Grand Prix to increase F1 title race benefit appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.