Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Shirley Hager

School for Good Living Logo

School for Good Living Logo

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Shirley Hager Podcast Interview

Shirley Hager Podcast Interview

Shirley Hager is co-author of The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations, a book that shows how we can create meaningful, lasting relationships.

We all have the truth, we are just looking for someone to confirm it.”
— Shirley Hager
SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shirley Hager is an advocate and activist for social and racial equality. From a young age she has had an eye for spotting discrepancies in the way we treat each other. Recently, she joined a group of thirteen indigenous and non-indigenous people who banded together to gain a deeper understanding of each other’s lives and culture. This group recently co-authored a book, The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Shirley Hager joins Brilliant Miller to discuss her first encounter with racial inequality as an elementary school student, her lifelong pursuit of equality, and how she gained a particular interest in Native American culture. They talk about the early years of this great nation and settle some little-understood facts about how it got it’s start. Finally, they discuss what it was like writing a book as a group and the unique creative process that they used.

Topics Discussed:
• Shirley’s first encounter with racism
• The real first acts of racism in America
• Why Indian children were being removed from their homes
• The only solution to racial inequality
• Writing a book as a group

Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/8sHutOSurKM and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Shirley Hager guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/shirley-hager/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-gathering-reimagining-indigenous-settler-relations/.

Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shirley Hager Podcast Interview

You just read:

Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Shirley Hager

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
Company/Organization
School for Good Living
9350 S 150 E SUITE 1000
Sandy, Utah, 84070
United States
+1 801-563-4277
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

More From This Author
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Shirley Hager
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Mike Finkel
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Tony Bartelme
View All Stories From This Author