Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Shirley Hager
Shirley Hager is co-author of The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations, a book that shows how we can create meaningful, lasting relationships.
We all have the truth, we are just looking for someone to confirm it.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shirley Hager is an advocate and activist for social and racial equality. From a young age she has had an eye for spotting discrepancies in the way we treat each other. Recently, she joined a group of thirteen indigenous and non-indigenous people who banded together to gain a deeper understanding of each other’s lives and culture. This group recently co-authored a book, The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations.
— Shirley Hager
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Shirley Hager joins Brilliant Miller to discuss her first encounter with racial inequality as an elementary school student, her lifelong pursuit of equality, and how she gained a particular interest in Native American culture. They talk about the early years of this great nation and settle some little-understood facts about how it got it’s start. Finally, they discuss what it was like writing a book as a group and the unique creative process that they used.
Topics Discussed:
• Shirley’s first encounter with racism
• The real first acts of racism in America
• Why Indian children were being removed from their homes
• The only solution to racial inequality
• Writing a book as a group
Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/8sHutOSurKM and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Shirley Hager guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/shirley-hager/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-gathering-reimagining-indigenous-settler-relations/.
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Shirley Hager Podcast Interview