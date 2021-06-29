Women Veterans ROCK! Welcomes New Chief HR Consultant & Organizational Change Manager
I am honored to be part of The 2030 Commission which is focused on key issues impacting today’s Women Veterans Community.”UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Veterans ROCK, the nation’s fastest growing advocacy organization for today’s Military Women and Military Families welcomes a New Chief HR Consultant and Organizational Change Manager.
— Gloria Sinclair Miller, SHRM-SCP
We are excited to welcome Gloria Sinclair Miller, SHRM-SCP to The Executive Team of The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families.
“I am honored to be part of The 2030 Commission which is focused on key issues impacting today’s Women Veterans Community. This Commission is uniquely guided by the mission of Creating A Pathway To Equality For Women Veterans, Cadet Girls and Military Families by year 2030. I am joined by a distinguished coalition of women veteran advocates from across our nation to develop strategies for equality and to reinforce the need for systemic change and robust action,” says, Gloria Sinclair Miller.
Ms. Sinclair Miller is an accomplished Senior Human Resource Executive with more than 20 years of Global Human Resource success in Banking; Retail; Pharmaceuticals; Nonprofit Organizations; and successful service on the Business Advisory Board of Peirce College of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is a SHRM-Senior Certified Professional (SCP) and has served as the President of the Philadelphia SHRM Chapter; served as Board Chair of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey among many other board leadership roles. Her USO leadership roles included Director of Volunteer Administration where she led a volunteer workforce of over 300 with an organizational mission to enhance the quality of life for U.S. Armed Forces personnel and their families.
Presently, she serves as the Field Services Director for the Eastern Region of The Society for Human Resource Management and is based in Florida. She is also a proud military daughter who salutes her mother’s distinguished service in the United States Army.
"We are honored to have Gloria Sinclair Miller join our Executive Leadership Team. She brings a wealth of talent, experience and energy to The 2030 Commission and our amazing coalition of Military Women Leaders,” says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President & National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! She also serves as the Executive Chair of The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families. Ms. Harmon-Pugh is a Retired U.S. Army Military Spouse.
About Women Veterans ROCK!
Women Veterans ROCK! is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans and Military Families. It is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a federally registered 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Community Organization. It is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Region and its 5 Regional Affiliate Networks. Learn More At: www.WomenVetsRock.org.
Krupa Mehta, Public Policy Liaison
Women Veterans ROCK!
+1 215-836-4262
Info@WomenVetsRock.org