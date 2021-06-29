Women Veterans ROCK! Launches The New 2030 Commission For Women Veterans & Military Families
We are Building A Pathway For Our Posterity – for Future Generations of Military Women and Military Families. Our mission is dedicated to engaging and empowering Women and Girls In Military Families.”UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Veterans ROCK, the nation’s fastest growing advocacy organization for today’s Military Women and Military Families launched its newest civic engagement initiative.

The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families is a Nationwide Nonpartisan Strategic Think Tank of America’s Leading Influencers on Veteran Affairs; Military Service; and Military Families. The 2030 Commission is dedicated to building a culturally competent, transformational vision of equality for America’s Women Veterans, Military Women, and Military Families by year 2030.
The 2030 Commission is the nation’s most unique coalition of Military Affairs Experts, Women Veterans, Active-Duty Servicewomen, Reservists, ROTC Cadets, Military Spouses and Military Moms. This powerful group of Military Women Influencers represents the most culturally, geographically, and demographically diverse assembly of Military Women and Military Supporters in America today. They are actively engaged Public Policy Advocates representing the voices of today’s rapidly growing community of Women Veterans and Military Families.
The 2030 Commission is led by The Commission’s Executive Team. There are also twenty (20) extraordinary 2030 Commissioners who are the core components of this unique Nationwide Strategic Think Tank. The 2030 Commission comes complete with a cohort of thirty (30) leading Veteran Service Organizations linking The 2030 Commission to day-to-day community-based outreach to women veterans, service delivery and a broad spectrum of engagement in women veteran programs and supportive services for military families. The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families collectively represent the voices of over 1.5 million members of today’s Women Veterans Community.
"We are Building A Pathway For Our Posterity – for Future Generations of Military Women and Military Families. Our mission is dedicated to engaging and empowering Women and Girls In Military Families via Civic Engagement and Community Leadership," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President & National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! She also serves as the Executive Chair of The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families. Ms. Harmon-Pugh is a Retired U.S. Army Military Spouse.
