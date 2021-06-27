City of Aransas Pass lifts Do Not Use Advisory June 27

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
After TCEQ has confirmed water sampling results indicate chemical levels that are lower than detectable concentrations, the city of Aransas Pass has lifted its Do Not Use advisory. Additionally, the city of Aransas Pass has isolated the facility that is assumed to be the source of the contaminations from the city water supply. TCEQ confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption.

On Friday, June 25, TCEQ was notified by the city of Aransas Pass of a potential backflow incident affecting the city’s drinking water. Upon TCEQ’s initial investigation in the subsequent hours, the agency recommended the city issue a do not use restriction pending test results of water throughout the system. The analytes TCEQ sampled for included compounds typically found in most antifreeze solutions.

TCEQ continues its investigation into this incident. To minimize delays in receiving the testing results, TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker was able to arrange use of a state aircraft so samples could be rushed to a Houston laboratory and a laboratory in Savannah, Georgia. This effort resulted in the advisory being lifted and water usage being restored to the citizens of Aransas Pass as quickly as possible.

