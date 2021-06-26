Italbank: a traditional bank with a spirit of a FINTECH

The new Italbank International mobile App coordinates the strength of a traditional bank with the spirit of a fintech, offering its clients the latest technology. The new Italbank International mobile App coordinates the strength of a traditional bank with the spirit of a fintech, offering its clients the latest technology.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italbank International, a traditional international bank, but with a high level of technological development, will make the Italbank Mobile Application available to all its customers by mid-June, designed for users to interactively consult their accounts from their cell phones, balances, bank movements, make payments comfortably and safely, open an account, and have a virtual debit card.

Carlos Dorado, president of the Financial Institution, reported that Italbank chose the global company Veritrans, an expert in technological services, who together with ItalBank's IT team, developed a mobile application at the technological forefront of the digital age, and with high levels of security for its customers.

The Italbank application will be available in English and Spanish for Android devices in the Play Store virtual store and iOs devices in the App Store, to offer to its users direct and efficiently communication with the bank, from anywhere.

“With this new product we will expand the comfort of operating for our customers. From the Italbank App you can make payments through QR codes and an instant way (by email or cell phone). Also, with the mobile application it is possible to open an account in dollars or euros at Italbank, from any city in Latin America or Europe, simply by downloading it and following all the steps ”, expressed Dorado. In the same way he commented, the dichotomy that occurs in the banking world where traditional banking persists, with the security that they provide to customers, due to the regulations that they must comply with their respective regulators, where development has been mostly in physical structures (agencies). On the other hand fintech companies emerged, most of which are little regulated, and where development has been mainly in technological structures.

Dorado also expressed: “It is the traditional versus the avant-garde. We at Italbank aim to achieve that fusion between traditional banking with the trust that it generates in the public, the fact that we are highly regulated and with standards that apply to us, but with a great technological orientation, to offer our clients the best of both worlds. All this taking advantage of the technology that eliminates barriers and time, by ensuring that from anywhere in the world, a person can open an account quickly and safely "