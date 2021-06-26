Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:33 am, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.