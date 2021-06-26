Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Offense: 100 Block of O Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) offense that occurred on Friday, June 25, 2021, in the 100 block of O Street, Southwest.

At approximately 5:57 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a pole then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, 48 year-old Tommy Lee Wiley, of Newman, GA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.