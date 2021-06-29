Idylmind’s "I Don't Wanna Say" Claims Unexpected Viral C-Drama Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hannah Ferber and Lucas Fackler of the indie duo Idylmind never imagined an international fanbase would emerge overnight. So, when Idylmind received an urgent email from Luke Jones, Director of Clearwave Music regarding their track “I Don’t Wanna Say”, they knew something was afoot.
Liang wants the expert gamer with soft brown eyes to give her a sign, any sign the connection she feels is more than merely a collision of professional worlds but she says nothing. Lu takes a chance. Stopping the door before she closes it, he takes her head in his hands. As their slow, mesmerizing kiss unfolds a lush, soundscape envelopes them flowing seamlessly with their movements—―just like magic.
When fans of the popular “c-drama” Love Scenery watched this pivotal love scene between its two main characters, they couldn’t get enough of the romantic song underscoring the moment.
About six weeks ago, Jones noticed on the Clearwave Youtube page, the views on the lyric video for “I Don’t Wanna Say” were about 10 times higher than their average view count, seemingly overnight. So he scoured the comments section looking for clues which led him to find the scene from Love Scenery on popular Chinese streaming platform iQyi’s Youtube page.
Startled to see the views of the clip approaching one million, he noticed in the comments, fans of the show were talking about where to find the song, and pushing for it to be placed on major streaming platforms. Working with Jones, Idylmind scrambled to upload the track to Spotify where it organically exceeded 10,000 streams in its first month.
“I Don’t Wanna Say” is written by the real-life couple behind Idylmind along with producer/songwriter Neara Russell. The song showcases their digital-meets-analog vibe paired with Hannah’s distinctive, airy vocals. With more than a decade of professional and personal chemistry between them, Hannah and Lucas are blown away at their link to an onscreen couple a world away.
Evoking artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Portishead, Clairo, and with a working relationship bringing to mind Billie Eilish and Finneas, Idylmind has created a world to get lost in. And for Hannah and Lucas (who recently became engaged) that their partnership has transcended the boundaries of language and culture is the ultimate reward.
The love story continues as a live rooftop performance video for “I Don’t Wanna to Say ''premiered Friday, June 18th. Idylmind’s new single, “Tomorrow is a New Day” is due to be released on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 2nd. Written while in quarantine, the song is about new beginnings and finding the strength to turn a new page as the world begins to heal.
About Idylmind
Idylmind is an indie-pop duo with a sound that makes you feel like you are lost in a dream. Singer Hannah Ferber writes catchy and heartfelt lyrics with delicate vocals atop electronic and acoustic soundscapes, crafted by multi-instrumentalist, producer and engineer Lucas Fackler.
Website
For more information contact Hannah ferber
Hannah Ferber
Liang wants the expert gamer with soft brown eyes to give her a sign, any sign the connection she feels is more than merely a collision of professional worlds but she says nothing. Lu takes a chance. Stopping the door before she closes it, he takes her head in his hands. As their slow, mesmerizing kiss unfolds a lush, soundscape envelopes them flowing seamlessly with their movements—―just like magic.
When fans of the popular “c-drama” Love Scenery watched this pivotal love scene between its two main characters, they couldn’t get enough of the romantic song underscoring the moment.
About six weeks ago, Jones noticed on the Clearwave Youtube page, the views on the lyric video for “I Don’t Wanna Say” were about 10 times higher than their average view count, seemingly overnight. So he scoured the comments section looking for clues which led him to find the scene from Love Scenery on popular Chinese streaming platform iQyi’s Youtube page.
Startled to see the views of the clip approaching one million, he noticed in the comments, fans of the show were talking about where to find the song, and pushing for it to be placed on major streaming platforms. Working with Jones, Idylmind scrambled to upload the track to Spotify where it organically exceeded 10,000 streams in its first month.
“I Don’t Wanna Say” is written by the real-life couple behind Idylmind along with producer/songwriter Neara Russell. The song showcases their digital-meets-analog vibe paired with Hannah’s distinctive, airy vocals. With more than a decade of professional and personal chemistry between them, Hannah and Lucas are blown away at their link to an onscreen couple a world away.
Evoking artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Portishead, Clairo, and with a working relationship bringing to mind Billie Eilish and Finneas, Idylmind has created a world to get lost in. And for Hannah and Lucas (who recently became engaged) that their partnership has transcended the boundaries of language and culture is the ultimate reward.
The love story continues as a live rooftop performance video for “I Don’t Wanna to Say ''premiered Friday, June 18th. Idylmind’s new single, “Tomorrow is a New Day” is due to be released on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 2nd. Written while in quarantine, the song is about new beginnings and finding the strength to turn a new page as the world begins to heal.
About Idylmind
Idylmind is an indie-pop duo with a sound that makes you feel like you are lost in a dream. Singer Hannah Ferber writes catchy and heartfelt lyrics with delicate vocals atop electronic and acoustic soundscapes, crafted by multi-instrumentalist, producer and engineer Lucas Fackler.
Website
For more information contact Hannah ferber
Hannah Ferber
Idylmind
+1 818-606-2405
idylmindmusic@gmail.com