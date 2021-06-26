EYFI Finance Makes Trading Easy By Offering Feature-Rich & Cost Effective Next Generation Decentralized Finance Platform

EYFI Finance, the crypto asset management, and yield farming finance platform, has developed a marketplace for NFT and IDO. EYFI also offers new agilities to crypto investors within the BSC ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- London, England, June 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EYFI Finance is web-based cryptocurrency management and community-driven platform established in 2021. The new name in the crypto market, EYFI, aims to proffer crypto services and the platform for 1,00,000 users from over 40 countries. At EYFI, traders, liquidity providers, and developers alike are empowered to penetrate a marketplace convenient for lend, borrow, EYFI stack and yield farming, and EYFI swap.

Enlightening the platform’s focus and aspiration, the CEO of EYFI Finance stated, “We want to be known for our ongoing efforts for the development of decentralized and centralized exchange development. A few early works of us have awarded us with the label of ‘pioneers of Crypto Exchange Technology,’ and we focus on continuing growing to achieve greater goals in future.”

In the current crypto investment market, the term “Yield Farming” has become quite popular. Yield farming is the process of locking funds to gain greater rewards from the market. EYFI advantages holders to higher APIs, letting them lend out cryptos under Defi protocols through its interest platform for gaining adjustable interest rates to lending markets.

EYFI has assembled all these facilities with the utmost level of practicality and efficiency since, from its core, it’s an AMM Dex platform. AMM (Automated Market Maker) comes under a decentralized exchange protocol category, utilizing mathematical formula or pricing algorithm instead of traditional exchange’s order book. Moreover, EYFI’s Cross-Chain AMM Dex, being a highly competitive protocol, empowers users to change to other blockchains just by a few clicks.

EYFI Finance finely attunes NFTs and IDO marketplace with a cross-chain platform with the help of Binance Smart Chain. Binance Smart Chain is a type of blockchain technology, more efficient than other variants because of being faster and cheaper. Besides offering a decentralized platform, EYFI increases inspectability and security, transparency, self-custody, permissionlesssness, and more for its users.

About EYFI Finance

Incepted in 2021, EYFI currently operates in the crypto market with a diverse and far-reaching group comprising a member from close to every continent. The EYFI community is present in Europe, South Africa, Russia, the USA, China, Vietnam, and Korea, comprising over 20,000 people. For more details, please visit https://eyfi.finance/.





Media Contact

Company Name: EYF CONSULTING LTD

Address: 51 Epirus Road, London, England, SW6 7UR

Contact Person: Emilie Siobhan Geoghegan Francois

Email: info@eyfi.finance

Phone: +44-658881001

