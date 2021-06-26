Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,912 in the last 365 days.

ICRC strongly condemns the killing of three M decins Sans Fronti res (MSF) staff members in Ethiopia

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Download logo

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strongly condemns the killing of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members in Tigray region of Ethiopia on June 25. We stand in solidarity with their families, friends and colleagues as they mourn this painful loss.

"I can't describe the shock we all felt to hear this devastating news," said Nicolas Von Arx, the ICRC head of delegation in Addis Ababa. "MSF personnel work tirelessly to help people who urgently need their humanitarian work. It is outrageous that Maria, Yohannes and Tedros paid for their dedication with their lives."

Attacks against humanitarian and health workers seriously undermine the capacity of humanitarian organizations to deliver urgent assistance in the Tigray region, where humanitarian needs continue to grow.

Security forces and all weapon bearers have an obligation to respect and protect medical personnel and humanitarian workers providing services in situations of armed violence. Humanitarian workers must never be targeted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

You just read:

ICRC strongly condemns the killing of three M decins Sans Fronti res (MSF) staff members in Ethiopia

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.