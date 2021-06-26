Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Bradley County

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting of a McDonald man during an interaction with deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address in the 200 block of Spring Branch Road on a mental health call, indicating the caller wanted to harm himself. When deputies arrived and interacted with the man, identified as Michael Anthony Frederick (DOB 06/26/1967), he displayed a weapon, resulting in deputies firing their service weapons, fatally wounding Frederick.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

