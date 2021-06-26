June 25, 2021 - Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas with Baird ISD, Abilene Industrial Foundation, and their Partners Awarded Grants Totaling $182,900

Date: June 25, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded two individual grants: a $145,400 High Demand Job Training ( HDJT ) grant to Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas in collaboration with the Development Corporation of Baird, Community Development Corporation of Baird and Baird ISD ; and a $37,500 Texas Industry Partnership grant to Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and their partners the Abilene Industrial Foundation, Abilene Chamber of Commerce, and Development Corporation of Abilene. These grants will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas area.

“The competition for skilled workers is high which is why Texas Industry Partnership and High Demand Job Training grants are so important to local workers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Thanks to collaborations between local Workforce Solutions offices, economic development corporations and education partners, our labor force will get the experience and training necessary to pursue long-term careers in the region.”

Workforce Solutions of West Central has been granted a $145,400 HDJT grant to match funds provided by the Development Corporation of Baird and the Community Development Corporation of Baird. This grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas area by providing equipment and job training costs in Baird ISD for up to 20 students each semester to receive instruction for careers as welders and fabricators.

This TWC grant is part of a statewide effort to support collaborations between Workforce Solutions partners and local economic development entities to create occupational job training programs that will improve the skill sets of individuals for jobs in high-demand occupations in Texas communities.

“This grant is a testament to local teamwork and thinking “outside of the box” when it comes to helping local workers,” said Representative Glenn Rogers of House District 60. “This investment helps our community thrive by training our workforce to meet the needs of area employers and providing pathways to productive careers.”

Through the High Demand Job Training Program, local workforce development boards can apply for funds from TWC to be matched by local economic development corporations, while funds are available. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High-Demand Job Training Program webpage.

Abilene Industrial Foundation and their partners will match the $37,500 provided to Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas to conduct a cluster analysis of industry sectors to evaluate the labor shed, workforce trends, skill requirements, training availability and the correlation of training to business needs for the area. Information will be shared with K-12, postsecondary and workforce partners to enhance and expand demand-driven training, programs and services for these sectors.

This TWC grant is part of a $1 million statewide effort to support collaborations between Workforce Solutions partners and local economic development entities to create occupational job training programs that will improve the skill sets of individuals for jobs in six designated industry clusters: advanced manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology, information technology, petroleum refining and energy.

“Everyone wins when local partners combine their resources and use strategic thinking to steer our hard-working citizens towards high-demand careers,” said Representative Stan Lambert of House District 71. “Texas is a top destination to do business and part of that is our ability to ensure our workers have the skills area employers need.”

Through the Texas Industry Partnership program, local workforce development boards can apply for funds from TWC to be matched by local industry partners, while funds are available. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the Texas Industry Partnership Program webpage.

