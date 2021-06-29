Mahisagar Ni Aare A classic Gujarati Garba Track to release on Gujarati Jalso by singer pooja kalyani
GUJARATI JALSO has recently initiated a series "navi prabhat no jalso"AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Mahisagar ni Aare" a classic Gujarati video track to release on Gujarati Jalso by singer Pooja kalyani
Youtube channel Gujarati jalso has always made it to the charts with its winsome delivery of acclaimed regional compositions which not only won the hearts of music lovers but also received immense love and appreciation from the audience.
Mahisagar Ni Aare" is a well-known Garba track and singer pooja kalyani has lent her voice to this melodious track and has taken care that due justice is done to the re-created version. Pooja kalyani's soulful voice has accentuated the song to the next level. The music track is surely going to be a treat for Garba lovers and listening to this popular track with an element of uniqueness will not only be a pleasing and blissful experience but will also lift up your festive spirit because of the electrifying energy that the track has been made with. The song is crafted in such a way that it can be played on many occasions and will make a place in your playlist in one go.
Youtube handle of GUJARATI JALSO has recently initiated a series "Navi prabhat no jalso" under which the team of Gujarati jalso is making consistent and deliberate effort to give potential and budding singers a platform and curate such tracks that capture true spirit of gujarati culture and by giving it a modern touch , gujarati jalso aims at keeping the essence of regional music alive among today's generation.
In an exclusive chat , team of gujarati jalso revealed that it makes sure to serve distinctive content with each project that it undertakes and aspires to surprise its audience and deliver re furnished old gujarati classics with an aim to make it relevant among music listeners across all generations.
Coming to the credits of the song, it has been crooned by singer pooja kalyani , compiled and edited by chintan Patel and krunal patel while the music has been programmed and arranged by jay mahant.
Click here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N04LawXl1Lg
