U. K. Award-winning novelist E S Stephens Releases The Book of Ashes
E S Stephens' vivid imagination is what makes her writing exceptionally entertaining. You'll lose yourself in the wondrously perilous storylines.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E S Stephens' latest work, "The Book of Ashes" was released on June 26 the author's publicist announced today. The anthology is available at http://www.esstephensauthor.co.uk, Amazon, and select online and traditional bookstores.
E S Stephens lives in the United Kingdom and is well-known for her outstanding fantasy-horror book series. She continues to draw new fans with petrifying and sensory-rich content. This time, readers will have to brace themselves for vampires, ghouls who sew, and even more monsters.
The author says that readers who are not intimately familiar with her work will be just as entertained.
And, she's right. The narratives conjure distinct visuals in neutral colors, grayscale, black, and white. Much of the terror happens during cold, dark nights. All and all, The Book of Ashes delivers the ambiance of a dark fantasy movie.
"The Book of Ashes is an anthology of short stories," explained Stephens. "If you're familiar with my flagship series, 'Drau,' then you will be familiar with some of the places inside the book. However, there is absolutely no need for you to be aware of these destinations or any of my other books in order to enjoy," she concluded.
"E S Stephens' vivid imagination is what makes her writing exceptionally entertaining," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to E S Stephens. "You'll lose yourself in the wondrously perilous storylines. This anthology treats the reader to a thrilling, damning, and monstrous literary festival."
For more information about the author and The Book of Ashes, including how to purchase, visit https://www.esstephensauthor.co.uk/the-book-of-ashes, or call 07749932634 (U.K.). The book's trailer can be viewed at https://youtu.be/uLpnawBnw3g
About Elizabeth S Stephens (E S Stephens)
Elizabeth S Stephens lives in the riverside town of Kings Lynn on the Norfolk coast of the United Kingdom. When the fantasy-horror writer is not tending to her young son, she's sitting at the breakfast table writing dark tales and chilling fantasy novels or traveling across the country to meet and greet with readers and talk about writing in high schools, colleges, and libraries. Author of the globally sold Drau Series, she was listed at #1 for The Best of Spring Reading by EIN Press, and at #8 in "20 Must Reads for Fall 2020." Elizabeth has also been cited by NBC and WRAL 5 (USA television). Her flagship series is a wild ride of murder, assassination, and epic fantasy. Elizabeth currently resides in the United Kingdom with her 6-year-old son.
