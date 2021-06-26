Senator Flynn Votes Yes on State Budget Funding and Legislation

Harrisburg, Pa. – June 25, 2021 – State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) has voted in support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that was approved today.

“The approved budget represents a compromise between our five parties of government in Harrisburg – each partisan caucus and the Governor’s office- and gets money out as quickly as possible to programs statewide. This budget puts $200 million in nursing homes, $280 million into highway and bridge projects, and an additional $360 million into other needs moving forward,” said Flynn.

Other highlights of the 2021-2022 budget include:

$300 million for basic education, including $200 million to be funded through the Fair Funding Formula and $100 million for Level Up to provide funding for schools that have been historically inadequately funded, including the school districts of Scranton, Reading, Northampton, and Philadelphia

$30 million for gun violence prevention through community programs, managed by PCCD

$3 million for food purchase program within Department of Agriculture

“Pennsylvania had a budget surplus of $3 billion budget surplus and $7 billion from the American Rescue Plan. I would have liked to see more of those funds put toward economic development and programs that can get people on their feet after the pandemic, but at the end of day my constituents care about action,” said Flynn. “Our communities are sick of stalemates and drawn out negotiations that delay action. This 2021-2022 budget doesn’t deliver on everything our Democratic Caucus fought for, but it raises no taxes and makes new and important investments in education. It’s a comprise and I think that’s a good start.”

