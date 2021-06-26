Visions: New York's Grand Re-Opening Party Is Friday July 2nd

Brooklyn will be the site of the overnight party featuring iconic guest DJs

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VISIONS is a party for the new world. What's your vision? New York's grand reopening party is happening on Friday, July 2nd, 2021 at 99 Scott Ave in Brooklyn, NY at 10 pm until 5 am. You are invited to come catch a groove with this iconic lineup of New York house DJs that is guaranteed to make you crack a smile.

INDOOR STAGE
SPECIAL GUESTS (Just you wait and see)
TODD EDWARDS (House music legend, collaborator of Daft Punk)
ELI ESCOBAR (New York's House and Disco evangelist)
JKRIV (Razor-N-Tape)
ALLIE TEILZ

OUTDOOR STAGE
FUNKY SESHWA
SAMANTHA URBANI
DAISY O'DELL
LES FILLES

VISIONS is a party dedicated to keeping culture alive by hosting incredible shows featuring world class talent, all to bring a life changing experience to their guests. The mission of the Friday July 2nd re-opening party is to find the heart of NYC and bring it back to life.

The event will feature a multi-room adventure powered by a Funktion One sound system. Guests should expect to be immersed in an unforgettable experience all night long. New York is back and better than ever!

For guest list & all inquiries, contact allie@lovestreams.org

@visionspartynyc / lovestreams.org
https://ra.co/events/1446230

Allie
Lovestreams
allie@lovestreams.org

