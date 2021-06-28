Lionstripe Networks Wins Globee® in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards
Datacamo Inc. – DBA Lionstripe Named Winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company AwardsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datacamo Inc. announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Lionstripe Networks, a winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.
Kevin Krieser and Martin Madsen built Lionstripe to bring true Enterprise Networking and Security to companies all around the world. They recognized that most companies in the United States and globally could not effectively implement Enterprise Grade Networks either due to financial constraints or technical expertise. Lionstripe Networks disrupts the traditional Networking Model by delivering corporate networking as a service, eliminating capital expenses and providing 24/7 support and security.
“We are proud to be recognized as an important industry player by being named a disrupter winner by the Globee Awards,” says Krieser “Our mission continues to bring network security and stability to companies that could never achieve it before. Just as the cloud changed server management, Lionstripe revolutionizes the operations behind Enterprise Networking. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our progress and commitment to our customers.”
Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
“Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving.,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”
Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.
To be eligible to participate a business must be a privately owned company that’s operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.
Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constrains of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About Lionstripe Networks
Lionstripe is a complete Networking-as-a-Service platform that deploys Enterprise Networks in corporate offices, apartment buildings, co-working spaces and hospitality. The service is built around cutting-edge security protocols, easy user on-boarding and off-boarding, and zero downtime deployments. Lionstripe ensures there are never shared passwords, devices are isolated from one another in the event of a breach and IT departments are efficient with their staff and budgets. Lionstripe is globally deployed with military grade security and no wasted cap-ex for customers.
